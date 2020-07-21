Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.80 Million

Analysts expect Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) to report sales of $65.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $66.10 million. Vicor reported sales of $63.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $271.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.40 million to $272.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $337.15 million, with estimates ranging from $332.30 million to $342.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,453,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,676 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 34.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vicor by 53.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. Vicor has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 406.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

