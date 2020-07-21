Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €166.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €167.81 ($188.55).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €147.00 ($165.17) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($183.15) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 traded up €0.32 ($0.36) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €144.76 ($162.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €137.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €140.77. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($210.94). The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.