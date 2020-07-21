Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is Lynch & Associates IN’s 8th Largest Position

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.21.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

