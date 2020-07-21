Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $131.47. 6,110,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

