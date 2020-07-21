Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.8% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $131.47. 6,110,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.21.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

