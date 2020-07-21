Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.8% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $131.47. 6,110,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.21.
In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
