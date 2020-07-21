Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stake Raised by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,925 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,275,560. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

