Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $27.28 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 565,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97,403 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.51. 1,863,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,589. The firm has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $329.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

