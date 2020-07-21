Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $3.30 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,405. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.