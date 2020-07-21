Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,092. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.