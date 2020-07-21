Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 262 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $50.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,565.72. 1,556,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,454.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,368.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,589.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

