Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 644 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $713,677,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Boeing by 372,990.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.42. 25,269,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,230,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.77. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

