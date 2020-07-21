Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $63.91. 5,675,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,244,448. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

