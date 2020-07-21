Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.21.

Walmart stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.47. 6,110,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

