Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,388. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

