Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.80 Million

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post $10.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.90 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $44.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.60 million to $44.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $46.20 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $47.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFNW. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Ralph C. Sabin bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Riccobono bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,916 shares in the company, valued at $146,745.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.52. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.47.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

