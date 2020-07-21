Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce sales of $23.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.10 million and the highest is $24.30 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $24.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $102.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.90 million to $109.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $108.56 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $113.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million.

CSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

In related news, Director Dennis Bottorff purchased 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,659.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.21. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.