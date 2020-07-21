Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Gaia had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gaia by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.78.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.