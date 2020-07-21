Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.15). Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). Gevo had a negative net margin of 145.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Gevo from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 125,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,851,527. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gevo stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,756 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Gevo at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

