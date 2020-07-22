$0.51 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $710.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Foundation by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Foundation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.