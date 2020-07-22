$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $376,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,260 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 19.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after buying an additional 466,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,060,000 after buying an additional 193,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,070,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Qorvo by 50.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.53. 21,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

