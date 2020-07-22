1,100 Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Clorox by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Clorox by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,551. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.35. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $232.10. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total value of $3,112,484.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

