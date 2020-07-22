1,286 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,713,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,711,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 424,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,886. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.23. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

