1,352 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $276.26. The stock had a trading volume of 112,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.44 and its 200 day moving average is $246.64. The company has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.