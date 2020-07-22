1,799 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3,119.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. 6,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,038. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on H shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Macquarie downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

