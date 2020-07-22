19,615 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,183,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,712. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

