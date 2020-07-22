1irstcoin Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005440 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $18.19 million and $31,359.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00888686 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.01188985 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000914 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000193 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,769,691 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

