1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:FIV)

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

FIV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,749. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $9.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

In related news, insider David Mcgarel bought 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,130.46.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

