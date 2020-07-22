214,691 Shares in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Mattel makes up approximately 2.3% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 10.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,372,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,734,000 after buying an additional 4,114,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,874,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 44.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,207,000 after buying an additional 2,142,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,975,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after buying an additional 431,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,268,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 115,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,259. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Mattel Inc has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Mattel from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

