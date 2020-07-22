2,815 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $506,457,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,437,000 after purchasing an additional 985,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after purchasing an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

