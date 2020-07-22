2,955 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.52. 145,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,240. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

