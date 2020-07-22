50,627 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,000. Stryker makes up 1.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 48,721.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,901 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stryker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Stryker by 519.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $196,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus dropped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.56. 418,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day moving average of $189.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

