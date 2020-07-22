65,845 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,804. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

