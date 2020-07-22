733 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,235. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.