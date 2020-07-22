86,087 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,708,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,192,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,586,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after acquiring an additional 927,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.79. 26,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,145. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

