8,811 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,566,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 57,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,133. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

