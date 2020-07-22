8,811 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,566,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 57,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,133. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit