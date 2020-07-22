95,096 Shares in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $109,138.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,869.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,646 shares of company stock worth $7,289,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.18. 3,867,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

