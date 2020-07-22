Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 155,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,858. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

