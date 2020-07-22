Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1,039.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,745 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,204 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.4% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.10. 146,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

