Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 146,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,858. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $176.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

