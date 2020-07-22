ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Down 1.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $63.00. The company traded as low as $44.30 and last traded at $43.90, approximately 75,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,223,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $52,763.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,403 shares of company stock worth $13,263,584. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.