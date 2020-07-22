Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Boosted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.11% of Accenture worth $156,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 13,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 154,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,680 shares of company stock worth $6,410,645 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $225.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.12 and its 200-day moving average is $194.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

