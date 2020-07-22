Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Stephens increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.80. 55,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,742. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

