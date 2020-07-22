Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $6,034,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 31,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,132,983 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,033,289,000 after buying an additional 232,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.30. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.53. The company has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

