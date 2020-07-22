Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $324,394,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,759,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.62. 3,380,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,753,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 143.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,000 shares of company stock worth $21,238,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

