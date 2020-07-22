Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $7.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,948,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.