Analysts Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.32). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,623.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 429,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 107,077 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $5,670,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $5,243,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 1,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,118. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.31.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

