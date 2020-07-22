Analysts Expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PRAH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

NASDAQ PRAH traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.32. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $95.75.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 17.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.