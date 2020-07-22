Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 2.0% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $187,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1,117.0% during the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Anthem by 11.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Anthem by 28.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.31.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,468. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

