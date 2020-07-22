Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.16. 127,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,349. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

