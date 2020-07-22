Asian Fintech Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $700,590.81 and $4.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.01880779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00190196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120300 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.